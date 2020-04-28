Anderson, Marjorie Eileen (Wolfe)

Mom’s greatest joy was serving her family. She was an incredible cook. She could make a fantastic meal out of anything and her pie was always in demand. Her children came first always and she made many personal sacrifices for the needs of the children. Although she never saw it that way. She was thrilled when grandchildren came into her life. They were always welcomed into her home for short stays, after school or overnights; they were deeply loved. She delighted in them cleaning out the cookie jar. She would say “I will make more”.