Anderson, Marjorie Eileen (Wolfe)

DODGEVILLE - Marjorie Eileen (Wolfe) Anderson, age 90, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville, Wis. surrounded by her family.
Marjorie was born on April 4, 1930, to Joseph and Melva (Larson) Wolfe in Dodgeville, Wis. She graduated from Highland High School in 1948 and married the love of her life and dance partner, since the age of 12, Dennis Wilfred Anderson in 1949.
She was a devoted wife and mother, dedicated to the care of family and raising their children. In addition to raising her family, she worked at Lands’ End for 17 years until she retired in 1995.
Dennis and Marjorie were blessed with seven children, Larry (Connie) Anderson, Susan Quire, Gary Anderson, Kevin (Terri) Anderson, Julie (Dean) Reddell, Lori (Dean) Lease and Brad Anderson. They had 21 grandchildren, Lea Anderson, Cara (Dave) Notter, Cody Anderson, Jennifer Quire, Brooke (Roman) Harris, Kelly Anderson, Joseph Anderson, Kayla (Jerrell) Sazama, Megan (Brad) Walter, Elizabeth (Ben) Niebuhr, Jeremy Reddell, Donald (Danielle) Reddell, Adriana Reddell, James (Jessica) Reddell, Anissa Reddell, Wesley Reddell. Sara (Adam) Lease, Anthony Lease, Kyle McGuire, Cole (Brooke) Anderson, Kelsey (Hunter) Anderson; 19 great-grandchildren and two more on the way; and one great-great-grandchild with another one on the way. She is further survived by her brother Donald (Marilyn) Wolfe.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis of 50 years; her parents, Joseph and Melva Wolfe; her sisters, Doris Novak and Mary Kosharek; her parents-in-law, Irving and Mamie Anderson; and her brother-in-law, Wayne Anderson.
Mom’s greatest joy was serving her family. She was an incredible cook. She could make a fantastic meal out of anything and her pie was always in demand. Her children came first always and she made many personal sacrifices for the needs of the children. Although she never saw it that way. She was thrilled when grandchildren came into her life. They were always welcomed into her home for short stays, after school or overnights; they were deeply loved. She delighted in them cleaning out the cookie jar. She would say “I will make more”.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Family Graveside Service was held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dodgeville.
We thank God for blessing us with a mother who was faithful and steadfast through the challenges of life. We are so blessed to be your children, and grandchildren.
