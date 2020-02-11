Anderson, Lory

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Lory E. Anderson (Gerling), of Eden Prairie, Minn. Passed away surrounded by family. Born February 1948 in Madison, Wis. Lory was a devoted mother, friend, and life-long Green Bay Packer fan. Preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother; Robert, Laura and Norman Gerling. Survived by children Jen, Brian and Erik; sisters Philys Clark, Judy Dahler; brothers Charles Breitzke, Dennis Gerling; several nephews, nieces and very special friends both in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Memorials preferred to Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, MN 55318 or donor's choice. Memorial service Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie, Minn. Inurnment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.