MADISON - Lillian Damon Anderson, age 90, passed away in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2019, into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. Lillian was born on April 7, 1928, to Alma and William Damon. She grew up with seven siblings on Madison St. in Madison, and attended Wisconsin High School. She then went on to nurse's training at Madison General Hospital, now Unity Point Health - Meriter, where she graduated with her R.N. Degree. She met the love of her life at the corner neighborhood drugstore, Norbert Anderson, and they were married on Aug. 18, 1951.
She worked as an R.N. in Orthopedics until the birth of their first child in 1953. She then chose to be a stay at home mom and together with Norbert, raised four children, Barbara, Beverly, Bonnie and Bob; first on Jefferson St. in Madison, and then in their home of 52 years in Nakoma in Madison.
Lillian loved being a mom, and in addition to managing their household, she loved supporting Norbert in his work with the State of Wisconsin, growing a garden, and bird watching - particularly all of the cardinals and hummingbirds in their backyard.
There were many family trips in the station wagon to the East Coast, Florida for many years at spring break, National Parks, Door County and many points in between.
Lillian and Norbert were members of Bethel Lutheran Church and Lillian sang in the choir for many years. Lillian had been raised with a strong faith and belief in God and His greatness, which she then imparted to her family. One of the trademarks of Lillian's personality was her remarkably positive attitude. Through thick and thin, she always had a smile on her face and met her health challenges with grace, strength, and a sense of humor.
Lillian kept in touch with many of her nursing classmates over the years and participated in a Round Robin for decades to keep up with each other's lives. Lillian also loved to bowl and was on a league for many years. In addition to bowling, she liked to read novels and mysteries. She and Norbert loved to spend time with their four grandchildren and were affectionately known as Nanna and Bumpa.
Lillian celebrated her 90th birthday on April 7, 2018, with a big celebration at Heritage Assisted Living in Monona where she has resided for the last 18 months. Many friends and relatives came from near and far to be with her and it truly was a special day. She loved living at Heritage and was well cared for by a loving and attentive staff. We would like to thank all the staff for keeping Lillian comfortable and happy during her time there.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert of 63 years; parents, Alma and William Damon; brothers, Ted, Bill, and Bob; sisters, Winifred and Dorothy. She is survived by her brother, Don and sister, Mildred; daughters, Barbara (David) Parminter, Beverly Anderson, and Bonnie (Brad) Locke; son, Bob (Theresa) Anderson; and grandchildren, Gillian, Genna, and Grace Locke, and Gavin Anderson.
A visitation for Lillian will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with a service to follow. Please join us for lunch after the service.
Memorials can be made to Unity Point Health - Meriter Foundation: MGH Legacy Project for Nursing Education, Madison Audubon Society or the charity of your choice. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Mother you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.