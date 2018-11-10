MADISON—Kathy M. Anderson lost her courageous five year battle with cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. She was born on Nov. 2, 1948, the daughter of Russell and Angie (Kunz) Anderson. Kathy graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1966 and then from Madison’s School of Cosmetology. She worked at Lois’s Beauty Salon in Lake Mills and then moved to Madison and worked as a beautician at the West Towne JC Penney for many years. Kathy was employed at WPS for the past ten years. She sang with the MATC Choir and performed in several shows. Kathy loved going to live theater productions in all the surrounding communities.
Kathy is survived by her nephew, Jeff Weber and his children, Stephanie, Christian, Alex, Emily and their families all living in Denmark; her aunt, Doris Anderson; cousins; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Dennis Weber; and several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
