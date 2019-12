Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

EVANSVILLE - Sidney Owen Anderson, Jr., age 81 died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He married Gloria Thronson and they reside in Cooksville. Arrangements are pending at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. A full obituary will follow after the holidays.