Anderson, Joy

MADISON - "Every treasure has a story." Our treasure, Joy Anderson, who lived a storied life, peacefully and with grace, passed into the presence of Jesus early this week, on May 4, 2020, in Madison. Joy was an Oakwood Village University Woods independent living resident, moving there in 2006 with her now-late husband, Henry.
Just before COVID-19 restrictions, Joy and family agreed it was best for her to stay in the Madison home of her daughter and son-in-law. Thus, Joy, who had heart disease, spent her last months among caring and devoted family.
Over 90 years ago, Joy lived with her parents on the West Coast, making lifelong friends, including Dorothy Ivey who has been like a sister to Joy since third grade. In California, Joy accumulated great stories: performing at USOs with the Aquabelles synchronized swimming aquacade, driving a florist's stick shift panel truck in first gear only, and working for Howard Hughes Tool Company.
At Whittier College, Joy flourished in education courses, as yearbook editor, in basketball, and as a song leader cheering the Whittier Poets football team. She married her football player college sweetheart Charles Hall; they had two daughters, Catherine and Jennifer. Joy's career began as an elementary and junior high school teacher, and a reading specialist. Family life focused on her husband's career. Joy was an avid follower of teams Charlie coached. She and their daughters loved University of Southern California football games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
In the mid-1960s, the family moved to the Gulf Coast where Joy's husband worked in professional football. She enjoyed raising their high school daughters and experiencing Texas culture. A move in the 1970s took the family to the East Coast, where Joy's love of reading led her to library science. Members of Huguenot Road Baptist Church, they lived in Midlothian, Va., until Charlie's death.
Joy married Henry in 1988. Two years later they came to Madison, living near their then-younger grandchildren. Joy cherished being "Dee Dee"-later "Deed"-to her grands and greats. Establishing traditions, she taught each Madison grandchild to bake an apple pie from scratch. Joy and Henry were active High Point Church members, helping with Kid's Celebration, hosting college and international students, and being in Care Group. Joy volunteered in libraries at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, James Madison Memorial High School, High Point, and Oakwood. With many friends, she enjoyed book clubs, prayer groups, and Bible studies. A godly, compassionate listener, she would visit friends, bringing homemade goodies-treating body and soul.
Joy is survived by daughters, Catherine (John) Ware and Jennifer (Roger) Anderson: grandchildren, Jen (Matt) Gentry, Christi (Chris) Gulley, Kelly (Eric) Ayala, Whitney (Dai) Tran, and Christopher (Corinna) Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Evan, Aaron, Isaac, Abigail, Aurelio, Noelia, Gavin, Ashton, and Ava. Also surviving is Henry's daughter, Judith Anderson.
Gifts in memory of Joy Anderson can be made to Oakwood Foundation and Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
