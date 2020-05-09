Anderson, Joy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - "Every treasure has a story." Our treasure, Joy Anderson, who lived a storied life, peacefully and with grace, passed into the presence of Jesus early this week, on May 4, 2020, in Madison. Joy was an Oakwood Village University Woods independent living resident, moving there in 2006 with her now-late husband, Henry.

Just before COVID-19 restrictions, Joy and family agreed it was best for her to stay in the Madison home of her daughter and son-in-law. Thus, Joy, who had heart disease, spent her last months among caring and devoted family.

Over 90 years ago, Joy lived with her parents on the West Coast, making lifelong friends, including Dorothy Ivey who has been like a sister to Joy since third grade. In California, Joy accumulated great stories: performing at USOs with the Aquabelles synchronized swimming aquacade, driving a florist's stick shift panel truck in first gear only, and working for Howard Hughes Tool Company.