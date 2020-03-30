Anderson, John Edward

You have free articles remaining.
WISCONSIN DELLS — John Edward Anderson, age 86, of rural Wisconsin Dells, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Blanchardville and grew up in Hollandale. He farmed, served in the Army and worked for 30 years at Oscar Mayer in Madison.
A private family service will be held at Blanchard Hall in Blanchardville. Burial will be in the Hollandale Cemetery. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.