Anderson, John A.

TROY TOWNSHIP/BLACKHAWK—John A. Anderson, age 82, passed away Oct. 22, 2019 at Maplewood Sauk Prairie following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
The visitation will be held at the Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City on Oct. 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will continue at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 28 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac, where John was a member. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will be accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 following the service. Burial will follow at the Harrisburg Union Grove Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, Oct. 27, Wisconsin State Journal.
