Anderson, Jeff

Jeff led a full life surrounded by friends. He was an incredibly talented drummer, and Jeff "Jet," Bean, Ayne, and Greg played in a band called Spanky in the early '80s. All four members were students at UW-Madison, and they played in Madison and southern Wisconsin area clubs and bars, like Headliners and Shuffle Inn. They called their music 'Power Pop' and they played covers as well their own original music. Among Jeff's heroes were Neil Peart, Bun E. Carlos, and Danny Seraphine, as well as Buddy Rich and Gene Krupa. Jeff blended all those influences into his unique style that added more power to the pop. Jeff also shared great times with his buddies, Scott Boruff and Greg Wise, who had a golf tournament for 30 years, where the coveted trophy was topped by a jar of 30-year-old pickled eggs. Among his other talents, Jeff had a magical way of finding a "Seinfeld" story in just about everything and wished he had been a lion tamer, instead of a chartered account.