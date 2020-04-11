Anderson, Janice F. “Jan”

MADISON - Janice F. “Jan” Anderson, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, due to complications from progressive lung disease. Janice was born to Archie and Laura (Nelson) Martinson on June 19, 1934. Janice married Eugene (Gene) Anderson on Oct. 13, 1956.

Janice held many positions throughout her professional career, but her greatest achievement was being mother to her three children.

Janice is survived by her children, Laura Beth, Paul (Tammy) and Peter (Sarah); grandchildren, Amanda and Jack; nephew, Richard (Diane) Manarchy; and nieces, Diane (Ron) Hunter and Mary Alice (Anthony) Davies. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; her parents; and sister, LaVerne.

Private funeral services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Alzheimer’s Association, Bethel Lutheran Church for their television ministry, or an organization of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Chamomile Assisted Living for their care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

