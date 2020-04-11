Anderson, Janice F. “Jan”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Janice F. “Jan” Anderson, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, due to complications from progressive lung disease. Janice was born to Archie and Laura (Nelson) Martinson on June 19, 1934. Janice married Eugene (Gene) Anderson on Oct. 13, 1956.

Janice held many positions throughout her professional career, but her greatest achievement was being mother to her three children.

Janice is survived by her children, Laura Beth, Paul (Tammy) and Peter (Sarah); grandchildren, Amanda and Jack; nephew, Richard (Diane) Manarchy; and nieces, Diane (Ron) Hunter and Mary Alice (Anthony) Davies. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; her parents; and sister, LaVerne.

Private funeral services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Alzheimer’s Association, Bethel Lutheran Church for their television ministry, or an organization of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Chamomile Assisted Living for their care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.