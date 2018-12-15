MADISON—Jane Ann (Lischeske) Anderson, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the age of 82 at home. She was born on Oct. 21, 1936, in Madison and was the oldest daughter of John and Lillian (Lunde) Lischeske. She was baptized at Bethel Lutheran Church and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Jane graduated from East High School, Madison, in 1954. She moved to California and attended Santa Monica City College and worked at Douglas Aircraft in Los Angeles. She returned to Madison and was married to Jerome “Jerry” Anderson. They had three children and eventually were divorced.
Jane worked 46 years for various companies including almost 18 years with Weber Realty and retired in 2000 from the UW-Madison as a program assistant III for the Rec. Sports Dept. at the Natatorium. In fall of 2006, Jane went back to work part-time at the UW Hospital, housekeeping office, retiring in May of 2008.
She enjoyed being a grandmother, hosting family gatherings, dining with family and friends, annual shopping trips with her sisters, playing in several card clubs, Monday Night football, the Packers, the Badgers football, crocheting afghans, spoiling her many pets, and volunteering at her church. She was a member of St. Matthews New Life Lutheran Church.
Jane is survived by her three children, son, John Severt (Sue) Anderson, and their children Maxwell John and Calvin Edward; daughter, Jeanie Marie (Jim) McCormick, their children, Christopher John (Sonya) Moore and their son, Jensen Dean all of Madison, Cassandra Elizabeth Moore (fiancée Jordan Blaskey) of Illinois, daughter, Tamera (Bob) Ericksen, and their children, McKenzie Anne and Noah Robert of Sussex; daughter, Joyce Lorraine (Roger Richard III) Flickinger of Sun Prairie, and their daughter, Amanda Jane Divine, and her children Adara Jane, Brooklyn Susan and Clara Rose Divine of Prairie du Sac. She is further survived by her sisters, Lois Kay (Gary) Corrigan of Athens, Ill., and Joni Annette (Carl) Higginbotham of Oakford, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by the Michaelis family, David and Kathy, and their children, Theran (Sandy) and their daughter, Celeste; Jocelyn (David) White and their children, Gianna and Kaleb; dear family friend, Troy Smith; best friends high school card club, started in 1953; her Wednesday Lunch Bunch; her friends in Around the Town 500 Card Club; and many friends at church. She is also survived by many former students who worked for her at the University, and her little dog, Gracie Allen. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Lischeske; grandparents, Anton and Clara Lunde and August and Charlotte Lischeske; grandson, Brian McCormick; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and her little dog, Sophie Tucker.
Services will be held at ST. MATTHEWS NEW LIFE CHURCH, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Highland Memory Gardens. A lunch will be served after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthews New Life Church or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420