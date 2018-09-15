Try 1 month for 99¢

COTTAGE GROVE - James "Jim" Anderson, age 66, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 9, 2018.

A celebration of life will take place at BOWL-A-VARD LANES, 2121 E. Springs Drive, Madison, Sept. 22, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a short presentation at 2 p.m.. "The family requests those attending to wear UW Badger attire".

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Memorials may be made in Jim's name to UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace Hospice, or Dane County Humane Society. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.

We love you Jim, Dad, Pop. You are "PopStrong," our hero, never forgotten.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406

Celebrate
the life of: Anderson, James "Jim"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.