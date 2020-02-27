Anderson, Irma Louise

MADISON — Irma Louise Anderson, age 76, of Madison, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Service information

Mar 3
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Peter Catholic Church (Madison)
5001 N. Sherman Ave
Madison, WI 53704
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
St. Peter Catholic Church (Madison)
5001 N. Sherman Ave
Madison, WI 53704
