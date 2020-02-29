Anderson, Irma Louise

MADISON - Irma Louise Anderson, age 76, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on April 12, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Paul and Helen Welti. Irma married James Anderson on April 8, 1967. She attended the University of Wisconsin and worked as a paralegal for the Dane County District Attorney's Office, retiring in 1999. Irma was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

Irma is survived by her two sons, Michael (Stacy) Anderson of Oregon, Wis. and James P. (Sara) Anderson of San Diego, Calif.; the loves of her life, granddaughters, Aaliyah Kathryn Anderson and Dorothea Helen Anderson; sister, Vicky (Calvin) Josephson of Melbourne, Fla.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Masterson of California; and two nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1995; parents, Paul and Helen; and sister, Anna Marie Welti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with Father Robert Evenson presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

The family wishes to thank Meriter Hospital ICU and Dr. Karen Lentfer for her care, patience and understanding during our mother's illness. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

