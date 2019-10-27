POYNETTE - Golda Mary Anderson, 96, of Poynette, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Divine Savior Healthcare, in Portage surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Poynette Inch United Methodist Church, 402 South Main Street, in Poynette. Chaplain Dan Pulsfus will be officiating. Burial will follow at Inch Cemetery in the Township of Dekorra. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette Inch United Methodist Church.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.