MCFARLAND—Gaye Beth Anderson, age 62, of McFarland, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 24, 1956, in Madison, the daughter of Albert and Bettie (Justus) Zimmerli. Gaye graduated from La Follette High School. She married Jace Anderson on July 30, 1988, in Madison. Gaye worked as a childcare provider for 35 years as well as an administrative assistant at Gardner Appraisal, but her passion was taking care of children. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Gaye is survived by her husband; mother, Bettie; daughters, Heather (Nathan) Hansen and Heidi (Chris) Kottwitz; son, Tyler (Abby) Anderson; grandchildren, Abby, Ashlyn and Lauren; brother, Bert (Lynnie) Zimmerli; nephews, Zach, Jake (Julianne) and Grant (Stephen); and her beloved dogs, Tracker and Nellie. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert; and in-laws, Joan and Ralph Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, with her nephew, Zach Zimmerli, presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare in Gaye’s name. The family would like to thank Dr. Uboha, Dr. Weber and all the nursing staff of the UW Carbone Cancer Center for the unconditional care provided to Gaye.
