MADISON—Evelyn M. Anderson, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 18, 2018. Evelyn was born on July 8, 1923, in Wilton, Wis., to Adolph and Matilda (Schendel) Gruen.
Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, Harold Anderson; her children, Mark (Laurie) Anderson and Karen Zinkgraf; grandchildren, Emily, Ben, Alex and Maren Anderson, and Chelsea, Anna, Zachary and Molly Zinkgraf; her brother, Lyle Gruen; her niece Donna; and her nephew David.
Evelyn thoroughly enjoyed life and found great joy in raising and spending time with her family.
Evelyn’s service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wis., at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Evelyn’s honor be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703.
