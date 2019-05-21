WAUNAKEE—Elva C. (Woody) Anderson, age 105, formerly of Cody Lane, Madison, passed away on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Waunakee Manor. Elva was a member of Parkside Presbyterian Church for over 70 years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred E. Jensen; and second husband, Horace C. Anderson; three sisters; and two brothers. Elva is survived by her daughter, Patricia C. (Jensen) Hawk and son-in-law, Wilbert of Dayton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Susan A. (Rick) Schroeder, Steven A. (Marcy) Wells, and John D. Wells; six great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren, making five generations. She was “grandma” to a very special family in Madison, including David and Clarene VanLanen and their now married children, Terri (Mo) Her, Sarah (Dave) Voung, Benjamin (Nicki) VanLanen, Ruth (Chris) Savard, Luke (Sarah) VanLanen, and Carolyn VanLanen, and their children.
A private interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
