SURPRISE, Ariz.—Edith H. “Pinkey” Anderson, age 88, of Surprise, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. She was born Edith Hope Larson on May 18, 1930, in Madison, to Gerhardt and Frieda Larson.
Pinkey was a graduate of Madison Central High School, class of 1948. In August of 1950, she married Arthur Anderson of Madison. Together, they owned Anderson Automotive from the mid-1950s to 1965.
In 1968, Pinkey took a position with the Wisconsin State Hygiene Laboratory in Madison. In 1970, she became a laboratory technician at the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. For over 20 years she was involved in cancer research. In 1993, Pinkey retired from State of Wisconsin service after 25 years.
Art and Pinkey were married for over 68 years. She was preceded in death by Arthur this year, on Oct. 11, 2018. Pinkey is survived by daughters, Janice Nelson of Oshkosh and Jill (Todd) Ames of Buckeye, Ariz., son, Jeff (Jill) of Runaway Bay, Texas; grandchildren, Nathan and Justin Nelson, Zackery Ames, and Michael, Melissa and Jessica Anderson; and great-grandchild, Noah Nelson.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Indian Hills Airpark in Salome, Ariz. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vi-Sa-Wen Women’s Club in Salome, Ariz.