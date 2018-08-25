LODI—Dorothy E. Anderson completed her 87 year walk on earth Aug. 23, 2018. Dorothy was born on July 30, 1931, during a record breaking heat wave, to John and Mary Wittmann of Plain, Wis. She always spoke fondly of her high school days in Plain and looked forward to class reunions. Dorothy married Arthur Cecka in August 1950, and moved to Cuba City, Wis. Five years later they relocated to Mineral Point, Wis., where they continued to run Art’s Cleaners and Laundry. In 1964, they moved to Beloit, Wis., where she worked for Wisconsin Power and Light. A short time later that marriage ended.
In 1968, Dorothy married Donald Dale Anderson. They lived in several communities, finally settling in Marshall, Wis., where they ran the Double D Bar for 18 years, retiring in 1997. She was known for her clam chowder and potato pancakes. Another joy was gardening. Recently Dorothy lived at Our House Senior Living facility in Lodi, Wis., where she fulfilled a lifelong dream of being an artistic painter, thanks to Gladys.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Audrey (Dan) Stephans, Evansville, Wis., Nancy Cecka, Beloit, Wis., Mary (Mark) Polzin, Northfield, Minn., Larry Cecka, Janesville, Wis., Patricia (Dan) Otter, Arlington, Wis. and Kevin (Sangin) Anderson, Delafield, Wis.; three stepchildren, Linda Glass, Karen Anderson and Jerry Anderson, all of Racine, Wis.; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Davidson, McFarland, Wis.; and brother, Frank Wittmann, Arleta, Calif. She is predeceased by her parents; four sisters; three brothers; her two husbands; and son, Michael Cecka.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church. To View and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
