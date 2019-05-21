MADISON—Dean Arlan Anderson, age 57, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison. He was born on March 5, 1962, in Madison, to Stephen Anderson and Theresa (Powers) Anderson. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1980. A diving accident in 1984 left Dean paralyzed for the remainder of his life.
In 2002, he graduated from Madison Area Technical College with an associate degree in accounting and finance. He worked part-time as an accountant for Fosdel Bakery for many years. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and despite his disability he shot pool in the Madison Pool League for many years.
Survivors include his siblings, Keith (Rocio) Anderson of Medford, Julie (John) Cubbage of Stoughton, Eric Anderson of Stoughton, and Melissa (John) Kaad of Tamarac, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews, Jimmy (Mai) Alt, Katelyn (Nick) Elsing, Michael Cubbage, Joshua Alt, Sarah (Charles) Coffey, and Emily Anderson; and two great nephews, Aksel Elsing and Cassius Coffey.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison for their outstanding care and compassion.
In lieu of a funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held in June for family and friends. Please make any monetary donations/memorials to St. Mary’s Care Center or Hospice of Madison.