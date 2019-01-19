NEW YORK, N.Y. / MADISON - Charles William Anderson, age 95, passed away peacefully at home with loving family members present, on Jan. 6, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 23, 1923, the son of Francis (Fennell) and Charles Seran Anderson.
Politics was an area of intense interest for Charlie. He volunteered for the FDR campaign as a boy in the 1930s. After serving in the U.S. Armed Forces in World War II, he became the director of the New Jersey Chapter of United World Federalists and later ran for state office in New York. He graduated from CCNY and moved to Madison in 1968 to earn a masters degree in Political Science at UW.
He became interested in the field of alcoholism treatment and developed his own treatment methodology, which he used to run successful programs in Wisconsin and the Midwest, as well as pilot programs in Russia and Hawaii. His residential hospital in Janesville and his consultations with major auto industries further helped countless people with recovery. His community education workshops, along with a series of articles he wrote for the Capital Times in the early 1970s, brought about important changes in community attitudes towards alcoholism.
He is the author of three books, including "Stake Your Claim to Happiness." He loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. A deep love of the ocean led him to enjoy sailing and fishing and many outings to the seashore, a love instilled in all his children. In later years, during his time in Hawaii, Charlie accepted Jesus into his life and was baptized. When he returned to Madison in 2015, he faithfully attended City Church.
Charlie was preceded in death by his dear wife of 70 years, Marion Christina. Much beloved, he is survived by his seven children, Leslie Curchack, Lynn (Henry) Beckman, Lorraine (Stephen) Lyons, Lee Anderson, Nina (Jim) Millar, Charlie (Lisa) Anderson, and Robert Anderson. His is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Carol Fox-Elliott; brother, Mark Anderson; five nieces; and three nephews.
A private remembrance service will be held in May. For online condolences, please visit www.compassioncremation.com.