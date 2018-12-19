WAUNAKEE / STEVENS POINT—Charles Terrill “Terry” Anderson, age 78, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2018, at Homestead Living, in Waunakee. He was the son of Charles and Helene Anderson. Terry was born on Aug. 14, 1940. He was born at the Henke Homestead on the banks of the Tomorrow River in the Town of New Hope. He was the last of three generations to be born on the farm. Even though mother and dad met in Chicago, they had ancestor stores who lived within 1/8 mile of one another in New Hope. Terry’s math calculation put him at 68.75% Norwegian, 18.75% German, and possibly 1/8 French.
The family moved to Nelsonville to a house on the hill. That house was the only one he knew as a young person. He attended the two-room school in Nelsonville, and was a proud 1958 graduate of Amherst High School retaining close ties until his death. In high school he played basketball, baseball and played the cornet in the high school band. He graduated from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa in 1962 with a degree in Economics.
Terry spent most of his career in banking starting out as a bank examiner with the State of Wisconsin upon graduating from college. From there he took a job as a commercial lender at Lake City Bank. Later in life he worked for the Farmers State Bank, Pound, Wis. Life came full circle, as Terry took a position as president of the F & M Bank of Amherst Junction, which is only two miles from Nelsonville, and also where his father worked from 1951 to 1955. F & M acquired the bank of Park Ridge merged them together, with Terry eventually becoming president of the merged banks.
Being a Norwegian was a focus in Terry’s life. He was a chartered member of Vennlig Folk. His car license plate was UFDA2. Terry enjoyed following all of his local and state athletic teams, Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Badgers basketball and football and the Pointers. Of course, he was especially proud of his Amherst Falcons. Terry was a letter winner in basketball and baseball.
Terry was very committed to the well-being of the communities he lived in. Early in his career Terry was involved with many clubs and nonprofits in the Madison area. Locally, he served on the boards of the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Humane Society, Community Center of Central Wisconsin, Jensen Center Amherst, Rising Star Mill and the Tomorrow River Scholarship Foundation of which he was a charter member.
Terry is survived by his mother, Helene; daughter, Kristen (John Wallner); son, Eric (Becky); brother, Steven Anderson; grandchildren, Jordan, Brady, Samuel and Benjamin. He is further survived by one uncle, Herbert Wolding; and nine cousins, Richard, Don and Cathy (Kirschling) Wolding, Mary (Jaynes), James, and Curt Henke, Bonnie, Beth and Brenda (Mueller) Anderson and Paul, Butch and James Anderson; nephews, Ben and Chris; other relatives and close friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles.
Memorials contributions can be directed to: Tomorrow River Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 131 Amherst, WI 54406.
Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at NELSONVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, Nelsonville, Wis. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral celebration at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gretchen Anderson officiating. Private interment services at Nelsonville Cemetery. Lunch will follow the funeral service in the Church basement.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Homestead Living of Waunakee, for their kindness and friendship shown to Charles and the family during these times. They would also like to thank the staff of Waunakee Manor Retirement Center, especially Peggy and Maddie. They are also thankful for Agrace HospiceCare of Madison, Dr. Lisa Kaufman and Dr. Laura Dent of UW Health in Madison for their exceptional care for Terry.