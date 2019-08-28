NEENAH - Brett (Eugene Edwin) Anderson suddenly passed away on Saturday, August 24. Brett would have celebrated his 46th birthday this week. Brett was a long-time resident of the Madison area. After attending La Follette High School, Brett pursued interests in the private business sector.
Brett always had a great interest in our Wisconsin sports teams. He was a very loyal Brewers, Bucks and Badgers fan. Brett always had an avid interest in Badger Hockey. He had hoped to get into the Badger Hockey broadcast booth some day. But his true sports love was always the Packers.
Like all of us, Brett encountered life’s obstacles. What distinguished Brett was he never quit trying and never gave up. We will sorely miss that spirit.
Brett is survived by his mother Jean Anderson and father Jon Anderson, his sisters Emily Anderson and Kate Herron, his nephews Briar and Kaleb Herron, and by his beautiful children, Hannah, Christopher and Clara.
The family plans a private celebration of Brett’s life to be held in the near future.
To plant a tree in memory of Brett Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.