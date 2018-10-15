SURPRISE, Ariz.—Arthur W. Anderson, age 90, of Surprise, Ariz., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. He was born on Dec. 22, 1927, in the township of Perry, Wis., to James and Eva Anderson. Arthur served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 to 1949. In August of 1950, he married Edith “Pinky” Larson of Madison. He owned Anderson Automotive from the mid 1950s until 1965.
Art was a professional pilot for over 35 years. He served as Chief Pilot for Wisconsin Electric Co-op, Dairy Equipment Company and Auto Glass Specialists. Aviation was Art’s main passion. He owned 16 different airplanes. He was a charter member of the Quiet Birdmen Madison Hangar. Art was active in the Experimental Aircraft Association. He was a vintage aircraft judge at EAA Airventure in Oshkosh for many years. Additionally, Art served as President of EAA Chapter 1144 in Salome, Ariz. In 2012, he was awarded the FAA Wright Brothers Lifetime Achievement Award.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Edith “Pinky” Anderson; daughters, Janice Nelson of Oshkosh and Jill (Todd) Ames of Buckeye, Ariz.; son, Jeff (Jill) of Runaway Bay, Texas; grandchildren, Nathan and Justin Nelson, Zachery Ames, and Michael, Melissa and Jessica Anderson; and great-grandchild, Noah Nelson.
A memorial gathering will be held at CHAPARRAL WINDS ASSISTED LIVING in Surprise, Ariz., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the EAA Young Eagles program.