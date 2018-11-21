SUN PRAIRIE / STOUGHTON—Alvin Bobbie Anderson, age 92 passed away on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton. He was born March 17, 1926, the son of Benjamin and Anna (Skaim) Anderson in Madison. Alvin graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1944. He proudly enlisted at the age of 17, in the U.S. Marine Corps, 2nd Division, 6th Marines, serving two tours of duty from 1943 to 1946 during World War II and the Korean War; being honorably discharged December of 1951. He participated in the Battle of Saipan, Tinian, Okinawa and Nagasaki. Following his enlistment, he attended college. On June 11, 1949, Alvin was united in marriage to Marie McQueen in South Leeds, Wis.
He worked for Fix Brothers and was superintendent of building and grounds for the University of Wisconsin for 32 years. On April 20, 1970, Alvin was a master mason for Sun Prairie Lodge 143 and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 333. He was also a member of the Zor Shriners in Madison, Bills Musky Club in Wausau, and served as a building chairman for Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie. Alvin was an avid musky fisherman, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, playing cards, dancing, trips to the casino, taxidermy. He cherished the time at his cottage and most of all loved spending time with his family.
Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marie Anderson; six children, Larry “Smokey” (Janet) Anderson, Sharon (Don) Woolery, David (Rachel) Anderson, Michael (Peggy) Anderson, Pat (Sam Ewelt) Anderson and Tami (Ed Hecker) Ollerman; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Joyce) Sutton. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane Anderson; and grandson, Bobby Ollerman.
Funeral services will be held at OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 at 11 a,.m., with the Reverend Tim Hansen officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Graveside services with military rites will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton for all their loving care given to Alvin and our family. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
