Anderson, Agnes Elizabeth

GREENVILLE, S.C.—Agnes Elizabeth Dooley Anderson died peacefully with both of her sons at her side in Greenville, S.C. on December 29, 2019 at the age of 92 after a brief illness.

Agnes is survived by her two sons, Dennis Thomas Anderson of Rogers, Ark. and Patrick Thomas Anderson of Charleston, S.C., five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward M Dooley and Mary Foley Dooley, her husband Thomas Carlyle Anderson, her son Michael Thomas Anderson, and her sisters Monica Tottingham and Ramona Gritzmacher.

Agnes was born on October 28, 1927 in Cazenovia, Wis. to Edward Dooley and Mary Dooley. She married Thomas, the love of her life, a retailing executive. Together they enjoyed moving to new cities across the Midwest and Southeast with their three children gaining many longtime friends. While Thomas was President of Bazaar Bed and Bath Stores, they enjoyed travelling around the country and the world as they purchased merchandise for their stores located in West Virginia and Ohio. When Thomas passed in 2001, Agnes moved from Huntington, W. Va. to Rolling Green Village in Greenville, S.C. to be near family members. They had a very happy marriage for 52 years. Agnes always loved taking on leadership challenges and became the first woman on Rolling Green Village’s Board where she served multiple terms.