VERONA—John R. Andersen, age 84, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home in Verona. John was born on March 27, 1935, on the family farm near Withee, Wis. His parents were Dan Andersen, son of Danish immigrants, and Wilma (Mutka) Andersen, daughter of Finnish immigrants.
His formal schooling began in a one room country school, where he said he read every book in the library (probably less than 50). John ventured to Iowa State University (ISU) where he earned a D.V.M (1959). Following two years in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lt. in the Veterinary Corp, John returned to ISU and earned his MS in Veterinary Microbiology (1966) and Ph.D. in Veterinary Pathology (1970). He was also a staff member of the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine while he was pursuing his degrees. John joined the UW-Madison Department of Veterinary Medicine in 1970, where he became Professor Emeritus after serving as Extension Veterinarian for 26 years.
John’s passion for livestock began when he was a child feeding calves and milking cows, and continued with 4-H and FFA livestock projects. He started the GT Angus Farm in 1970, where he incorporated emerging technologies such as artificial insemination, expected progeny differences using statistical analysis, embryo transfer, ultrasound for live animal carcass trait evaluation, and DNA marker analysis for economic traits. John’s small herd of about 25 cows provided Angus cattle genetics for nearly every country worldwide.
He said the best thing that he got from Iowa State University was his wife, Jacqueline Rauscher, whom he met while waiting tables in the girls’ dormitory. They were married on Aug. 31, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and she took care of him the rest of his life. John said it was a privilege to have Jackie, this special girl as his wife and believed that he had a wonderful life.
John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jackie; and his children, Randall (Kathy) Andersen of Madison, Martin (Amy) Andersen of New Glarus, James Andersen of Verona, Julie (Greg) Kant of Verona; grandchildren, McKinley Kant, Dallas (Châu) Andersen, Shannon Kant, Brett Andersen, Justin Kant, Reagan Andersen, and Eric Andersen; brother, Art (Lucy) Andersen of Ames, Iowa; and sister, Alice (Jack) Socha of Spring Grove, Minn. John was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Anita Moe.
A funeral service will be held at WEST MIDDLETON LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3736 Pioneer Rd., Verona, at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, with Pastor Connie Matye presiding. Burial will be held at First German Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. with military rites. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at church.
Memorial can be made in John’s name to West Middleton Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
