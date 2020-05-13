Anana, Milele Chikasa

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In 1974, Milele ran for the Madison School Board, becoming the first African American in Wisconsin elected to public office in this capacity. Once there, she did her part to give an authentic voice and credence to the potential in every student.

As Madison's first Affirmative Action Officer, Milele made space for women and minorities at a time when the belief was that they were not strong enough, not good enough, and thus reasonably shut out of certain industries and opportunities. In partnership with the Mayor, Police Chief, and a group of committed community leaders, they worked together to change the seats at the community table; focusing to set new places for those shut out. Eventually, this painstaking work blessed Madison with the privilege of celebrating new and diverse heads of both the police and fire forces.

In the second set of her life, after leaving and then returning to Madison, Ms. Milele came back to her love of writing and community as the Publisher and Founder of UMOJA Magazine, which had been previously founded as a newsletter and calendar.