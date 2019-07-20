COTTAGE GROVE - Janet Anacker, age 88, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
