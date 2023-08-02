Amy Earlene Edwards

March 9, 1973 – July 22, 2023

WEST BARABOO - Amy Earlene (Beaver) Edwards, age 50, of West Baraboo, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 9, 1973 in Baraboo, the daughter of Earl Beaver and Vicky Hughes.

Amy was a 1991 graduate of Baraboo High School and worked as a Store Manager for Cenex Convenience Store and Gas Station.

She enjoyed spending time up north at the family cabin. Her great passion in life was being with family and friends, especially with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Scott of Baraboo; daughter, Renee Edwards of Baraboo; step-son, Joshua Edwards of Colby; four grandchildren: Kylie, Kinley, Brock, Alan; one brother, John; two sisters: Gina and Sadie; her father, Earl (Zoe) Beaver; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Vicky (Roger, Sr.) Weyh; a step-brother, Brian; maternal and paternal grandparents, Helen and Bill Chapin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Jonathan Tipton officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private family burial will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Carbone Cancer Center at UW Hospital in Madison.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Clare Hospital for the loving care given to Amy, and a special thank-you to Dr. "Super Sonic" Krszjzaniek.