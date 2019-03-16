COTTAGE GROVE - Henry Edward Amundson was born on Feb. 9, 1932 in Cable, Wis. He passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. Henry was the son of Mabel (Frels) Fisk and Elmer Amundson. He graduated from Cable Schools and before entering the U.S. Air Force, he was a truck driver and planted trees for a conservation unit. From a very young age, Henry loved planes. Henry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and served in England for six months. Henry was trained as an aircraft mechanic and used his mechanical skills throughout his lifetime.
Following his service, Henry trained to be an electrician. He was a proud member of IBEW No. 159, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, for over 55 years. Henry primarily worked as a commercial electrician on many buildings throughout the Madison area.
On July 7, 1962, Henry married Mildred (Zimbelman) Amundson and they spent almost 57 years together. They had two children, Douglas and Susan. His two granddaughters, Courtney and MacKenzie, were his pride and joy. He enjoyed making them giggle and he attended many of their dance recitals over the years.
Henry enjoyed listening to polka music and watching westerns. The road between Cottage Grove and Cable was well traveled. His unique sense of humor and hard work ethic will be missed.
Henry was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel; and an infant brother. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Mildred; his son, Douglas Amundson; daughter, Susan Reukauf; son-in-law, Eric Reukauf; and granddaughters, Courtney and MacKenzie Reukauf.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. A private family burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a scholarship that will be created for area students to attend a trade school. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.