GREENWOOD, WI/TACOMA, WA - Gary F. Ampe, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Gary is survived by Ramona Ampe, his wife of 64 years. He was preceded in death by daughters, Suzanne (Adams) Ampe, John Ampe and Kathy Ampe. He is survived by Michael (Shelly) Ampe, Kristy Ampe, Judy (Jeff) King, Tim (Shelley) Ampe; many grand and great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.
Gary had a 22 year career in the US Air Force, and served in the Vietnam War. He also had 22 years working in the printing industry and retired from Data Documents.
May he rest in peace and know he was loved by his family and friends.