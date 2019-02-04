DARIEN—David W. Ames, 68, of Darien, Wis. died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Illinois. David was born to John D. and Isabelle Ames in 1950, and grew up on the family’s farm in the town of Darien. He graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1968 and from UW-Platteville in 1972, with a degree in soil science. He spent his early career as a field manager for Seneca Foods of Janesville while also raising his own corn and soybeans. Since 1998, he has been a farm manager for Neumiller Farms at their southern branch in Bath, Ill.
David was an avid outdoorsman who spent what time he could hunting, trapping, fishing and taking photos. He cared deeply about wildlife management and instilled a love of the land in his children. At work and in his personal life, he was a natural teacher and a mentor to many young people.
David is survived by his wife, Pam Meisel of Darien; his stepdaughter, Amanda (Andrew) Noehl of Elkhorn, and their sons, Laken and Connor; his children, Ann Marie Ames (Ray Adkins) of Janesville, Robert Ames (Chelsea Karrels) of St. Louis Park, Minn. and Andrew Ames of Bath, Ill., and their mother, Marge Ames of Fort Atkinson; as well as his eight siblings and their spouses and children. He is preceded in death by his parents and his infant children, William and Cindy Ames.
A private family funeral will be held at BETZER FUNERAL HOME, Delavan, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, followed by a visitation for friends from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks guests to make donations to the John D. and Isabelle Ames Memorial Scholarship fund.