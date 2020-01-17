Ament, Deri

Ament, Deri

{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - She said all her dreams came true, it was a wonderful life indeed. Deri Robertson Ament was born in Detroit on May 14, 1945, and left us on Jan. 5, 2020. She grew up in Woodland Hills, Calif. and eventually settled in Baraboo, Wis. She was a career educator and loved every kid that crossed her path.

She is survived by her children, Darci (Andrew) Tronick of Seaside, Calif. and Doug (Stephanie) Ament of Washburn, Wis.; grandchildren, Fletcher, Grace and Hunter. Her loving husband, David, preceded her in death; as did her parents; brother, Robbie and sister, Debbie.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Camp Hope (camphopeforkids.org). A Celebration of Life will take place at the Baraboo Arts Center on Sunday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Deri Ament as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics