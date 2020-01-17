Ament, Deri

BARABOO - She said all her dreams came true, it was a wonderful life indeed. Deri Robertson Ament was born in Detroit on May 14, 1945, and left us on Jan. 5, 2020. She grew up in Woodland Hills, Calif. and eventually settled in Baraboo, Wis. She was a career educator and loved every kid that crossed her path.
She is survived by her children, Darci (Andrew) Tronick of Seaside, Calif. and Doug (Stephanie) Ament of Washburn, Wis.; grandchildren, Fletcher, Grace and Hunter. Her loving husband, David, preceded her in death; as did her parents; brother, Robbie and sister, Debbie.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Camp Hope (camphopeforkids.org). A Celebration of Life will take place at the Baraboo Arts Center on Sunday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m.