Amelong, Carol A.

MADISON / RICHLAND CENTER - Carol A. Amelong, age 75, of Madison died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home in Madison. She was born on July 3, 1944, the daughter of Phillip and Margaret (Flamme) Winslow in Richland Center, Wis. Born the youngest of five daughters on a farm in Wisconsin, Carol tirelessly built an independent life for herself. She worked as a state employee and union member for 25 years, eventually rising to supervisor, and the pride she had in her independence balanced beautifully with her deep love for family. For Carol, or Gran as most people called her, family extended beyond those who shared kinship to the many she loved and who loved her.

While she worked hard at her career, it’s nothing compared to how much she poured into her loved ones, giving all of herself in the elaborate meals she prepared, the beautiful gatherings she hosted, and the warm atmosphere she created. Her home was the regular meeting place for family dinners and Euchre games – one of her great passions. Carol was a card shark and passed her strategic skill from her father on to her descendants. Another passion was gardening, creating and fostering life and beauty wherever she lived. She also loved to travel and experience the world, visiting Latin America, Europe, and many parts of the United States in her lifetime.

