OREGON - De Etta E. Amdahl, age 84, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home. She was born on March 23, 1935, in Evansville, Wis., the daughter of Herman Smith and Helen (Miller) Smith. De Etta married Gerald Amdahl on Aug. 14, 1954, in Evansville, she was a devoted mother and wife.
De Etta loved reading and doing crossword puzzles in the daily paper. She was an exceptional pianist and played the accordion. She was passionate about classical music and enjoyed playing polkas. She was a talented seamstress and made her own clothing and dance costumes for her daughters. More than anything, she loved her family.
De Etta is survived by her children, Richard (Kate) Amdahl, Julane (Karl) Schneller, David Amdahl and Cheryl (Stan) Wilson; her grandchildren, Matthew (Brianna) Amdahl, James (Barb) Kilbane, Mathew (Alicia) Kilbane, Crystal Padley, Grant (Megan) Padley, Cassandra (Steve) Lee, Sabrina Lohman, Curtis (Amanda) Wilson, Brandon (Michelle) Wilson and Angela (Andy) Willard; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald L. Amdahl; and two brothers.
A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL HOME, 1150 Park St, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.