MADISON / TUCKER, Ga.—Charles Robert Ambrosavage Jr., age 66, died from Parkinson’s related complications, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Tucker, Ga. with family at his side. Chuck was born on June 9, 1951, in Madison. Though born and raised in the Midwest, Chuck was always drawn to the South as his spiritual home. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1973 with a degree in Art History, Chuck made his way to Atlanta, Ga., where he would spend the rest of his life. Upon arriving in Atlanta, Chuck found work at Florsheim Shoe Co. and later worked as a medical staffing professional and property manager. It was through the church that Chuck met many of his longtime friends, first at St Luke’s and then at the Cathedral of St. Philips where he sang in the choir. Chuck had a lifelong interest in the Episcopal Church and the music of the Anglican tradition. He appreciated beauty in literature, architecture and music. He also loved cooking and was a marvelous host who loved to share with his friends the delights of food, drink, music and conversation.
Chuck is survived by his siblings, John (Turlock, Calif.), Mary (Madison), James (Modesto, Calif.), Margaret (Robert) Mayfield (Los Osos, Calif.) and Joseph (Los Angeles, Calif.); and his nephew, Andrew Ambrosavage (Madison). He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Ethel Ambrosavage; and his sister, Jean Ambrosavage.
The family would like to thank Chuck’s many friends who were such a great support to Chuck during his 25 year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. We would also like to thank the staff at Meadowbrook Nursing Facility in Tucker, and the staff of Agape HospiceCare who provided exceptional care to Chuck in his final months.
A memorial service is scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at 2 p.m., at GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.