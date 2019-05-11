RIVER FALLS - Scott R. Amble, age 62, of River Falls, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2019. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Scott was born in Madison, Wis. on June 6, 1956, to Oscar and Lois (Erickson) Amble. He joined the U.S. Marines after high school and served four years as an airplane hydraulics specialist during the Vietnam War. Scott is well known for his car wash design and installation business, having worked in this industry for 45 years. His pride for his work and care for his colleagues brought him many lifelong friends.
He is forever remembered and loved by his family, his wife of 30 years, Jodie (Frank) Amble; mother, Lois (Erickson) Amble of Milton, Wis.; siblings, Michael (Marlene Shrenk) Amble of Baraboo, Wis., Steven Amble of La Crosse, Wis., Cynthia (Hank) Lukas of Milton, Wis. and Ann (Dan) Dugan of Madison, Wis. Scott was a wonderful uncle to 22 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Oscar J. Amble.
A celebration of life in Scott’s honor will be held at LUCKY'S, 1313 Regent St., Madison, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.