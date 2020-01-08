Amble, James William

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - James William Amble, 75 passed away Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, Texas. He was born in Colfax, Wis. to the late Phillip and Selma Amble. James graduated from Chetek High School and earned his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from Indiana Institute of Technology. He served in the Air Force from 1966-1969 as a Communications Operator. James was an Industrial Engineer with General Motors for 44 years, retiring in 2009. James was an avid University of Wisconsin sports fan and loved to travel the world with his wife.