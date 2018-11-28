Try 1 month for 99¢

FORT ATKINSON—LaVerne Amacher, age 88, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at his home. Services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at GRACE UNITED CHURCH, 1631 Janesville Ave., in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, with a lunch to follow. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

Celebrate
the life of: Amacher, LaVerne A. "Verne"
