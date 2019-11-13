LODI - Darrin Passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 10,2019. Darrin loved bow hunting with his son, James and fishing with his girls, Abby and Bianca. Darrin was a loving husband and father that loved everything outdoors. Darrin grew up in Dane and Lodi. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1999 and was a state conference wrestler.
Survivors include his Wife,Carrie Amacher; daughters, Abbygail and Bianca; son, James; mother, Michele Hewitt; father, Jeff Hewitt; stepmother, Jodie Hewitt; sister, Lindsey Hewitt; step-brother, Thomas Hewitt; step-sister, Paige Hewitt; sister, Peggy Otte; grandmother, Darleen Maier; step-grandmother, Sharon Meyer; aunt and uncle, Paul and Pam Amacher; aunt, Cori Zick; aunt, Connie Schulze; cousins, Tyler (Ashley) Amacher, Bridget Amacher, Brandi Zick, Brandon Zick, Brett Zick, Brittany Robertson; in laws, Connie and Dick Woodburn, Tony and Alison Woodburn, Kurt, Jaime and Kayden Woodburn.
Preceded in death by grandfather, Donny Hewitt; uncle, Chris Amacher; cousin, Brian Schulze; grandfather, Christian R Amacher; uncle, James Hewitt; step-grandfather, Paul C. Maier
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.