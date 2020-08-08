Amacher, Dale Frederick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERONA — Dale Frederick Amacher, aged 75, of Verona, Wis., passed away on Wednesday morning, the 5th of August, 2020, in his home surrounded by family after a long but courageous battle with cancer. Dale was born on the 2nd of June, 1945, to Kenneth and Dorothy Amacher of Sun Prairie, Wis., and was the second of four brothers.

Dale spent the majority of his formative years working and maintaining a busy family farm, but did so without complaint and always had a smile on his face. Dale had dreams of success, and was taught an unparalleled work ethic by his parents at a very young age. He turned that work ethic into fruitful success within business ventures, specifically the car sales business, and was a loyal employee of Schoepp Motors for 30 years.

Dale met the absolute love of his life, Donna (Perry) Amacher, and they were married in a small ceremony between friends and family on the 19th of April, 1984. They shared many common interests together, including the love for travel, marine life, boating, and in his words, “big boy toys.” Dale and Donna's favorite place to travel, a place that brought them serenity and felt like a home away from home, was Marco Island, Fla. – a place that will always hold fond memories and a strong presence of Dale.