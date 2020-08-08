Amacher, Dale Frederick

VERONA — Dale Frederick Amacher, aged 75, of Verona, Wis., passed away on Wednesday morning, the 5th of August, 2020, in his home surrounded by family after a long but courageous battle with cancer. Dale was born on the 2nd of June, 1945, to Kenneth and Dorothy Amacher of Sun Prairie, Wis., and was the second of four brothers.
Dale spent the majority of his formative years working and maintaining a busy family farm, but did so without complaint and always had a smile on his face. Dale had dreams of success, and was taught an unparalleled work ethic by his parents at a very young age. He turned that work ethic into fruitful success within business ventures, specifically the car sales business, and was a loyal employee of Schoepp Motors for 30 years.
Dale met the absolute love of his life, Donna (Perry) Amacher, and they were married in a small ceremony between friends and family on the 19th of April, 1984. They shared many common interests together, including the love for travel, marine life, boating, and in his words, “big boy toys.” Dale and Donna's favorite place to travel, a place that brought them serenity and felt like a home away from home, was Marco Island, Fla. – a place that will always hold fond memories and a strong presence of Dale.
Though Dale's fight was long, his attitude of perseverance, grit, and determination never faltered, even in his last days. He chose to always look at the brighter side of life, and felt that his family, work, and “can do” mindset were what ultimately prolonged his life.
Dale is survived by his wife, Donna Amacher; his brothers, Larry (Ruth) Amacher of Orlando, Fla., Dave (Janet) Amacher of Plano, Texas; his children, Michelle (Don) Havlik of McFarland, Wis., Anthony (Shannon) Amacher of Oregon, Wis., and Jason Amacher of Madison, Wis. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren McKenzie Havlik of McFarland, Wis., Maddi (Chance) Havlik of Madison, Wis., and Alexis Amacher of Oregon, Wis.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Amacher; mother, Dorothy Amacher; and brother, Dick Amacher.
The Amacher family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Agrace Hospice, specifically to Naomi, who provided care and comfort to all of us throughout the last weeks. The Amacher family would also like to thank the Hannaman family for being the best neighbors, friends, and surrogate family that one could hope for.
The Amacher family will be hosting a private service to commemorate Dale's life.
In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions, please consider donating to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center or to Agrace Hospice Care.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
