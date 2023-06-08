Alvin Van Loo

Oct. 9, 1925 - June 5, 2023

RANDOLPH - Alvin Van Loo, age 97, of Randolph, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Alvin was born on October 9, 1925, in Fond du Lac County, a son of Albert and Ella (Riel) Van Loo. He was united in marriage to Irene Vander Woude on March 31, 1948, in Randolph.

Alvin was a dairy farmer in the Randolph area for all his life. After retirement he enjoyed helping local farmers, especially Jim DeVries.

Alvin worked as a crossing guard and volunteered for the prison ministry for seven years. He was a longtime member of Second Christian Reformed Church of Randolph where he served as an Elder and Deacon. Alvin enjoyed woodworking, horseshoe, and puzzles.

He loved to socialize and always had a way of making people laugh. Alvin will be deeply missed by many.

Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Irene Van Loo; son, David (Rosemary) Van Loo of TN; daughters: Gretchen (Mike) Blish of Randolph, Eloise (Brian) Boersema of MI, Betty (Vernon) Boon of WA; grandchildren: Michelle Bahr, Sherri Van Loo, Bradley Van Loo, Matthew Blish, Heidi (Cal) Hemling, Shawn (Hailee) Boersema, Kent (Victoria) Boersema, Stacy Castro, and Ryan Boon; 13 great-grandchildren with one due in June; three great-great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Allan in 1973; daughter-in-law, Mary Van Loo; parents; siblings; and in-laws.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Second Christian Reformed Church, 332 Tamarack Street, Randolph, WI 53956.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Second Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Keith Buist and Rev. Sam Keyzer officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.

Memorials may be established in Alvin's name at Randolph Christian School, 457 Second Street, Randolph, WI 53956.

Friends and family who wish to view services via live stream may visit facebook.com/secondchristiancrcrandolph.

Randolph Community Funeral Home

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan