Oct. 11, 1932—Jan. 16, 2023

STOUGHTON—Alvin Menninga, age 90, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born on the family farm in Marion County, IA, on October 11, 1932, the son of Gysbert and Ethel Menninga in Pella, IA, and graduated from Pella Christian High School. He completed his education with a bachelor of arts at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI, and a master’s degree from UW-Platteville.

Alvin was a professor of English at UW-Platteville for 32 years until his retirement in 1998. Alvin married Lois Swart in 1952, and they later divorced. In 1984, he married Leanne Gunderson Hart. Alvin and Leanne met when both were singing in the Platteville Chorale. When rehearsals for the Chorale moved to the new fine arts building, the baritones sat behind the sopranos. At one rehearsal the director, Gerald Darrow, asked the group to introduce themselves to someone they didn’t know. Leanne turned around and introduced herself to Alvin. He took her outstretched hand and kissed it. A coffee date followed that rehearsal. Together they enjoyed many years of traveling and knitting, often attending knitting conventions and visiting National Parks. Before moving to Stoughton they enjoyed living across from the big “M” outside of Platteville where family, especially grandchildren, had fun climbing the steps to the top of the Mound.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Leanne; ten children: Grace Jones, Ethel (Doug) Cox, Ruth Menninga, Patti (Tom) Filipiak, Anne (Don) Lawinger Janet Fritsch, Alvin (Kristi) Menninga, Becky (Leif) Mogensen, Leslie, (Alan) Gardner, and Karen (James) Underwood; 32 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; siblings: Clarence (Irene), Gysbert (Sylvia), Larry (Mary Jo), and Phyllis (Ray) Klapwyk; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lois Menninga; brothers: Setrith (Jean), Bernie (Grace), and Arlan (Joann); sisters: Arlene (Infant), Kathryn (Nick) Braafhart, and Elizabeth (Gerald) Van Dusseldorp; son-in-law, Paul Jones; and granddaughter, Rachel Bakken.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday , January 31, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Road B, Stoughton, with Rev. Paula Geister-Jones officiating, with visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the church. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the service, at the church.

Memorials may be made to Skaalen Retirement Services, 400 North Morris Street, Stoughton, WI, 53589, or Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Rd B, Stoughton, WI, 53589.

Please share your memories of Alvin by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Services

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244