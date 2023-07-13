Alvin Johnson

May 16, 1937 - July 8, 2023

PORTAGE - Alvin Johnson of Portage passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison at the age of 86.

Alvin Wallace Johnson was born on May 16, 1937 to Carl Alfred "Al" and Meta (nee Messer) Johnson on their family farm where he was raised. He was confirmed in 1951 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Portage. Through eighth grade, he attended Oak Hill, a one-room school in Caledonia Township. He graduated with the Class of 1956 from Portage High School.

Alvin served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959, including service in Orleans, France.

He married Joyce Betts in 1962 (they divorced in 1980). They had two sons: Robert Lloyd Johnson, who died as a one-year old baby in 1964, and Jeffrey Alan Johnson. In 1986, Alvin married Bethel "Betty" Breezer (nee Ingraham). They had been married over fifteen years when Betty passed away in 2002.

In 1960, Al began work for the L&O Tile Company and Twin City Tile and Marble Company, a three-year apprenticeship that was the start of a career of forty years as a master tile and marble setter. In 1973, he started his own business, the Johnson Tile Company, and built its headquarters at 2559 New Pinery Road in Portage.

Until his retirement in 2000, he was the self-employed contractor and owner of his business where he took pride in his meticulous work setting tile and marble for businesses, hotels, and private residences.

Al loved hunting and fishing with family and friends, and graced many gatherings with his famous fish fries. He especially cherished memories of elk hunting trips in Colorado from which he returned with several large trophies. During his retirement, he liked to watch Green Bay Packer games and to play a good game of cards.

Al was a member of the Portage Elks Club #675 for over 60 years. He also belonged to the Portage Curling Club for a number of years.

After retiring, Al spent most of his winters in Tucson, AZ. In Tucson, he enjoyed making works of art from moose antlers on which he carved scenes of elk, bears, moose, eagles and deer. Some of his creations were set on a mesquite wood base; others were incorporated into bolos, belt buckles and clocks.

He is survived by his son, Jeff Johnson; special friend, Marilyn Pahl; his former wife, Joyce; step-children: Harlan (Sally) Breezer, Ken (Nancy) Breezer, and Pam (John) Van Schoyck; as well as by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents, son, Bobby, sister, Lois Spear, brother, Harold Johnson, step-son, Rocky Breezer, and his wife, Betty.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, W8267 Hwy. 33 East, in Portage, with Pastor Jaime Benson officiating. Burial will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage with a brief ceremony by the Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge #675 – Portage. Military Honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard at the cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Elks Club of Portage in Alvin's honor.