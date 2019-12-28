Alton, Dennis Lee “Denny”

Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

DEFOREST - Dennis Lee “Denny” Alton, age 46, of DeForest, passed away peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer on Dec. 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. A celebration of life will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, 505 N. Main Street, DeForest. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.