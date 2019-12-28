Alton, Dennis Lee “Denny”

Alton, Dennis Lee “Denny”

{{featured_button_text}}

DEFOREST - Dennis Lee “Denny” Alton, age 46, of DeForest, passed away peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer on Dec. 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. A celebration of life will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, 505 N. Main Street, DeForest. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250

To send flowers to the family of Dennis Alton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
4:30PM-7:30PM
DeForest Area Community and Senior Center
505 N. Main Street
DeForest, WI 53532
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dennis's Celebration of Life begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics