MADISON—Mary Catherine Altizer, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 28, 1946, in Elizabeth, Ill., the daughter of William and Helen (Tippet) Hubb.
Mary graduated from Elizabeth High School and Rockford College of X ray Technicians. She married Dennis Altizer in Rockford, Ill. in 1976. She worked at Bay Area Pediatrics in Houston, Texas.
Mary was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, especially enjoying her time with Brookelynn. She and Dennis enjoyed antiquing and collecting.
Mary is survived by four sons, Jason (Carrie) Leverington, Dennis (Roxie) Altizer, Tim Altizer and Corey Altizer; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Altizer; parents; and son, Nevin Leverington.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care. Mary’s family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the loving care provided to Mary in her last days.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
