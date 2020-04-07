Altenberger, Harold G.

DEFOREST/MONONA — Harold G. Altenberger, age 92, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center. He was born on Sept. 21, 1927, in Merrill, Wis., the son of Erwin and Bertha (Burgener) Altenberger.
Harold graduated from Merrill High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a medic. He married the love of his life, Joan Bartosch on Dec. 3, 1949, in Merrill, Wis.
He worked in the lumber sales business from 1953 until retirement. Harold co-owned Mt. Horeb Lumber Company for many years. He retired as a Sales Manager from Brunsell Brothers Lumber & Millwork after several years of employment.
Harold was a member of East Side Businessmen's Club for years when they lived in Monona. He and Joan enjoyed many events at the club with their friends and families. He also was a member of St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in DeForest.
He enjoyed fishing, especially in northern Wisconsin, wood working, playing cards and traveling. A favorite memory was traveling to Hawaii seven times with his wife Joan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose favorite pastime was spending time with family and enjoying large family get togethers.
Harold is survived by daughter, Leah (Mike) Martin; two sons, Harold J. Altenberger and Greg (Cynthia) Altenberger; seven granddaughters, Renee' (Chris) Altenberger-Ebert, Rebecca (Matthew) Brown, Amy (Robin) Li, Michelle (Luis) Acosta, Lisa Altenberger, Erica Martin and Allison (Nick) Behrens; four grandsons, Jason (Misty) Altenberger, Matthew (Holly) Altenberger, Scott (Michelle) Altenberger and Troy Martin; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ervin (Barb) Altenberger and James (Fran) Altenberger; brother-in-law; John Slominski; cousin, Ernie Weisskopf; sister-in-law Ruth Bartosch; nephews and nieces; and many other friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; son, Steven Altenberger; and two sisters, Jean Slominski and Joyce Lang.
A private service for the family will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
You are loved and missed but are now an angel in heaven with Mom and Steve.
Memorials may be made to SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation - Madison, Emergency Response Fund (COVID-19) in memory of Harold G. Altenberger. The website can be found at https://www.ssmhealth.com/donate/st-marys-foundation-madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
