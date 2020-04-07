Altenberger, Harold G.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEFOREST/MONONA — Harold G. Altenberger, age 92, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center. He was born on Sept. 21, 1927, in Merrill, Wis., the son of Erwin and Bertha (Burgener) Altenberger.

Harold graduated from Merrill High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a medic. He married the love of his life, Joan Bartosch on Dec. 3, 1949, in Merrill, Wis.

He worked in the lumber sales business from 1953 until retirement. Harold co-owned Mt. Horeb Lumber Company for many years. He retired as a Sales Manager from Brunsell Brothers Lumber & Millwork after several years of employment.

Harold was a member of East Side Businessmen's Club for years when they lived in Monona. He and Joan enjoyed many events at the club with their friends and families. He also was a member of St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in DeForest.

He enjoyed fishing, especially in northern Wisconsin, wood working, playing cards and traveling. A favorite memory was traveling to Hawaii seven times with his wife Joan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose favorite pastime was spending time with family and enjoying large family get togethers.