BARABOO—Joseph Merle Alt, of Baraboo, was born on July 22, 1935, and passed suddenly on May 14, 2019, at the age of 83.
He wed the love of his life Dorothy Ann Weidner on Aug. 3, 1959, and had five children; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Merle and Dorothy enjoyed traveling to both Coasts of the US and to Canada with many great stops along the way. Merle was very active in his church and community and will be greatly missed by all.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edith Alt; brothers, Kenneth Alt and Reginald Alt. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Therese (Olaf) Wick; Ann (Juan) Lopez; Mary Jo Alt; Michelle (Salvador) Leon; Michael Alt; brothers, James (Rita) Alt and Thomas (Della) Alt; and sister, Cheryl Alt; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 12 noon, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 2nd St., Baraboo, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church on Tuesday. The Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary in Merle’s memory, on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment with military honors will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the Mass. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.